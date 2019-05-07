Restoration commences on Iran’s flood-hit Sassanid bridge  

TEHRAN – Restoration work has commenced on Kashkan Bridge, a ruined Sassanid era (224–651) monument in western Iran, which further suffered from flooding in March.

Built over a river of the same name, the bridge is situated along the ancient route Shapurkhast (today’s Khorramabad) to Tarhan a district in Kouhdasht county in Lorestan province.

In an interview with ISNA, provincial tourism chief Amin Qasemi reminded that a recent flood inflicted damage to tens of cultural heritage sites in Lorestan, adding restoration of Kashkan Bridge has been started, however, scientific studies are currently underway for others.

The bridge is 300 meters long, and it originally had 11 columns and 12 arches, some parts of which are ruined or wiped away. Its highest varies between 10 to 26 meters.

Inscribed on the list of National Heritage, Kashkan Bridge is one the most spectacular attractions of the ancient province.

