Flood-hit ancient bridge being restored

TEHRAN – A new round of restoration work has been commenced on the historical Kashkan Bridge, which suffered damage from a heavy flooding in March.

The Sassanid-era (224 CE to 651) monument is located in the western province of Lorestan.

This phase of restoration seeks to strengthen and repair foundation of the bridge in order to prevent it from collapsing, provincial tourism chief Seyyed Amin Qassemi said, Mehr reported on Friday.

“[This phase of] restoration is aimed to stabilize the status quo of the historical monument.”

Urgent restoration of the bridge commenced earlier in May to fix one of pillars tilted forward at the time of the flood.

Kashkan Bridge is 300 meters long, and it originally had 11 columns and 12 arches, some parts of which are ruined or wiped away. Its height varies between 10 to 26 meters. Inscribed on the National Heritage list, the bridge is one the most spectacular attractions of the ancient region.

Days of devastating flooding and heavy rain inflicted damage to tens of cultural heritage sites in Lorestan; for instance it washed away parts of a historic hill, on top of which the famed Falak-ol-Aflak Castle is nested.

