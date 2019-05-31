Restorers working on flood-hit Sassanid bridge 

TEHRAN – A team of restorers is working on the remains of Kashkan Bridge, a pillar of which has been tilted forward due to a flooding in March.

“Restoration of the sections of the Sassanid Kashkan Bridge, which were tilted at the time of the flood, has begun and a tilted base is being stabilized,” provincial tourism chief Amin Qasemi said on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

The devastating flood inflicted damage to tens of cultural heritage sites in Lorestan; for instance it washed away parts of a historic hill, on top of which the famed Falak-ol-Aflak Castle is nested.

Kashkan Bridge is 300 meters long, and it originally had 11 columns and 12 arches, some parts of which are ruined or wiped away. Its height varies between 10 to 26 meters.

Inscribed on the list of National Heritage, the bridge is one the most spectacular attractions of the ancient region.

