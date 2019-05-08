Iran to take two ‘fundamental measures’: official

TEHRAN – Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic will take two “fundamental measures” before the end of a two-month deadline that Iran set earlier in the day for the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement to fulfill their commitments.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran, Vaezi said the measures will be taken within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tasnim reported.

“During these two months, we would take two fundamental measures and if we gain the result (we seek), we will return to the (conditions of the) day before today, but if we do not reach that result, we will implement the second phase,” he said, without providing further detail.

Vaezi also said that no one in Iran, the region or in the U.S. is after a war, adding that the U.S. is only waging a psychological war against Iran to disrupt its economy.

The remarks came after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement earlier in the day, announcing that Tehran will stop implementing some parts of its commitments under the JCPOA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran upholds its rights under articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA and will stop implementing some parts of its obligation under the JCPOA from today, May 8, 2019, in line with protecting the Iranian people’s security and national interests,” the statement said.

MH/PA