Iranian donations to flood survivors hit $57m

TEHRAN – Iranian philanthropists have contributed some 2.4 trillion rials (nearly $57 million) to the people residing in flood-ravaged provinces across the country, head of the Red Crescent Society volunteer organization has said.

Following the recent floods, people have supported those flood-affected by offering contributions both in cash and in kind, Mehr news agency quoted Mohammad Nasiri as saying on Wednesday.

“Financial assistance paid by the people is estimated at 1.5 trillion rials (about $37 million),” he stated, adding, non-cash donations also worth up to 830 billion rials (around $20 million).

The Organization intends to provide household appliances packages for the families affected by flood, each of the packages worth 50 million rials (nearly $1,200), he highlighted.

In order to purchase these packages among the households, we need a total budget of 4 trillion rials (approximately $95 million), he stated.

“We hope that with in-kind contributions of donors we will be able to provide the appliance packages and compensate for parts of the damages,” he concluded.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has announced that Iranian donors have made contributions amounting to 880 billion rials (about $20 million) to flood-hit families.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 has led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

