Charity donates home appliances, livestock to flood victims in North Khorasan

TEHRAN — Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam also known as Setad-e Ejraiy-e Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam has donated some 2,000 packages of home appliances as well as 1,000 livestock to the flood victims in northeastern province of North Khorasan.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 has led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, houses, infrastructure, livestock and crops.

Aref Norouzi, deputy director of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has explained that the organization has so far provided 3 million home appliances as well as other equipment’s to the flood hit regions.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has committed to provide the areas hit hard with floods with home appliances and livestock, create employment and reconstruct and rehabilitate the houses, Norouzi highlighted.

He went on to say that “we have reached an agreement with Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation to rebuild and rehabilitate 20,000 housing units in flood-stricken areas.”

“In North Khorasan we will be creating 3,000 job opportunities as well,” he added.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has pledged to pay some 8 trillion rials (nearly $190 million) in areas hit with floods, he said.

Since the beginning of the floods Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has dispatched 30,000 home appliances and 10,000 livestock, in addition to creating 50,000 jobs.

