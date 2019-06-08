Charity foundation to create 2,000 job plans in Golestan province

TEHRAN — Barekat charity foundation will create 2,000 employment plans in the northeastern province of Golestan by the start of the Iranian calendar month of Bahman falling on January 21, 2020, ILNA news agency reported on Saturday.

In order to create the job plans some 1.8 trillion rials (nearly $43 million) is allotted, the report added.

Following the implementation of job plans some 5,600 employment opportunities will open up in less developed areas of the province.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, also known as Setad-e Ejraiye Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat charity foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of the communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructure such as water supply schemes, power grid, and road building, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

