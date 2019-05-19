Housing foundation, Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam join hands in rebuilding flood-hit houses  

TEHRAN —Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam also known as Setad-e Ejraiy-e Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam and Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation have agreed upon collaborating to reconstruct and rehabilitate flood-stricken houses, Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam announced in a press release on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 has led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, houses, infrastructure, livestock and crops, especially in provinces of Khuzestan, Golestan and Lorestan.

As per a memorandum of understanding signed between the two entities Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has committed to pay some 300 billion rials (nearly $7 million) within a year for repair and reconstruction of the houses damaged by the floods.

According to Mohammad Mokhber, director of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, they have so far made various efforts to address issues caused in the aftermath of the floods including distribution of house appliances and livestock, as well as creating employment and reconstruction of houses.

So far some 30,000 packages of house appliances valued at 1.5 trillion rials (nearly $35 million) are dispatched to flood hit provinces, Mokhber explained.

He went on to say that some 10,000 livestock are donated to the flood victims.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has also pledged to create some 100,000 employment opportunities in the current year (March 2019-March 2020) of which 14,000 will be generated in the flood-hit regions, he said, highlighting that some 5.5 trillion rials (nearly $131 million) is allocated to job creation.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, also known as Setad-e Ejraiye Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, was founded in 1989.

