Welfare Organization collects $4.5m for flood-hit provinces

TEHRAN – Within the framework of a campaign launched by Iran’s Welfare Organization philanthropists donated a total of 190 billion rials (about $4.5 million) to the flood survivors, an official with the Welfare Organization has said.

The financial assistance will be spent on rebuilding and retrofitting the houses damaged by the flood, and providing the household appliances for those under the Organization’s coverage, Mehr news agency quoted Farhad Aqtar as saying on Tuesday.

Repairing and construction of housing units will be completed by the end of the Iranian calendar month of Khordad (June 21), he added.

Mohammad Nasiri, head of the Red Crescent Society volunteer organization said in early May that Iranian philanthropists have contributed some 2.4 trillion rials (nearly $57 million) to the people residing in flood-ravaged provinces across the country.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has announced that Iranian donors have made contributions amounting to 880 billion rials (about $20 million) to flood-hit families.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 has led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

FB/MQ/MG