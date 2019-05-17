Indian Shias donate $715,000 to Iran’s flood victims

TEHRAN — Shia Muslims in India have made contributions of 30 billion rials (nearly $715,000) to help victims of recent floods in Iran, Mehr news agency reported on Friday.

Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in India Hojatoleslam Mahdi Mahdavipour has delivered the donations to Parviz Fattah, the head of Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, over a meeting held in India.

In addition to the cash contribution some Indians have donated some 39 pieces of gold jewelries, the report added.

Fattah, for his part, explained that Iranians have so far donated some 2 trillion rials (nearly $47 million), including both cash and in-kind contributions, to their flood-hit fellow countrymen and women.

He went on to explain that 30,000 housing units belonging to flood victims under Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation assistance are harmed by the flood and that reconstruction and rehabilitation of the damages would be finished by the yearend (March 19, 2019).

In mid-May Iran’s Welfare Organization announced that within the framework of a campaign philanthropists donated a total of 190 billion rials (about $4.5 million) to the flood survivors.

Heavy rainfall, beginning on March 19 has led to flooding in 28 out of 31 provinces affecting 42,269,129 inhabitants in 253 cities and causing widespread damage to municipal facilities, including health centers and hospitals.

MQ/MG