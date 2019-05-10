Iran, Pakistan explore ways of boosting energy co-op

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost and Special Assistance to Pakistani Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar held talks on Wednesday on the expansion of mutual energy ties.

As reported by Mehr news agency, during the meeting held in Islamabad, the two sides explored ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in all energy spheres, especially the oil and gas sectors.

Mentioning the two countries’ great potentials for mutual trade, Honardoost called for conducting comprehensive studies on the ways to tap those potentials to achieve the goal of $5-billion trade turnover in the upcoming years.

According to the official, enhancing oil and gas cooperation could help fulfill the envisaged plans to increase the trade volume between Tehran and Islamabad.

He also urged the need for joint efforts to complete the gas pipeline project from Iran to Pakistan.

Babar, for his part, welcomed the continuation of energy talks between the two sides, saying that building strong cooperation with Iran would definitely benefit Pakistan’s energy sector.

EF/MA