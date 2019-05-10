John Kerry hits back at Trump, saying he’s simply wrong

TEHRAN – John Kerry on Thursday responded to President Donald Trump who accused the former secretary of state of violating of the Logan Act by taking part in negotiations with Iran’s government.

“Everything President Trump said today is simply wrong, end of story,” a spokesperson for Kerry told CNN.

“He’s wrong about the facts, wrong about the law, and sadly he’s been wrong about how to use diplomacy to keep America safe.”

During an impromptu press conference on Thursday afternoon, Trump addressed negotiations with Iran, saying “I’d like to see them call me.” Trump then accused Kerry of telling Iran not to negotiate.

“John Kerry tells them not to call,” Trump said. “But John Kerry violated the Logan Act. He’s talking to Iran and has been, has many meetings and many phone calls. And he’s telling them what to do.”

Kerry led negotiations with Iran during the Obama administration that culminated in the nuclear deal that the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from on May 8, 2018.

Last year, he said that he had met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif “three or four” times since leaving office to discuss the nuclear pact, among other issues.

Violating the Logan Act is a felony, but only two people have ever been charged with doing so and no one has ever been convicted of violating it, according to The Hill.

MH/PA