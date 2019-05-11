Marchers back nuclear decision 

TEHRAN – Iranians held nationwide rallies to express support for the decision by Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to suspend implementation of some of Iran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, in response to the United States’ withdrawal from the deal and a failure by the Europe to compensate for U.S. exit and reimposition of sanctions.

The rallies took place after Friday prayers across the country. The marchers chanted slogans and held placards in support of the decision.

Demonstrators in Tehran issued a statement welcoming the decision by the SNSC and warned the U.S. against any further provocation against the country.

The statement also called for a full halt to the JCPOA if European signatories failed to uphold their obligations under the deal.

“We strongly demand full halt to unilateral implementation of commitments by the Islamic republic of Iran… and seek full exit from this treaty if European countries continue to violate their undertakings,” the marchers said in the statement.

Iran has complained to Europe for its long-delayed implementation of a promised European financial mechanism designed to bypass U.S. sanctions.

In its statement on Wednesday, the SNSC threatened Iran would take further steps in 60 days if the remaining signatories fail again to ensure that Tehran benefit from staying in the nuclear accord despite the U.S. withdrawal.

