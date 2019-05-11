The three countries of Germany, Britain and France continue to insist on the role of White House agents and agents in the international system! These three countries have shown that since 2017 (when Trump was present at the White House), they prefer to play the game in the United States more favorably than the interests of European citizens.

Europe continues to play its dangerous game on the American ground right now! The three countries of Germany, Britain, and France also adhered precisely to the White House proposal on issues such as maintaining a nuclear deal with Iran. The European Union's delay in providing a special financial mechanism reflects the same issue. Finally, the European Union's unwillingness to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran led to a decisive decision by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Without a doubt, Europeans will pay hard for their ties to the Trump government! We will see one of these in the European Parliamentary elections next month, where radical and nationalist parties in Europe are fully supported by the White House and people like Donald Trump and John Bolton.

The fact is that the European Union is not aware of the effects of its direct play on the land of the Trump government! The paradoxical approaches taken by the European authorities is definitely one of its kind! Over the past months, Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, has repeatedly emphasized that the EU can no longer rely on the United States to secure its interests. However, the German Chancellor held secret and hidden negotiations with the US government and Trump to resolve Europe's economic and security problems and crises. In other words, there is a significant difference between the speeches and actions of the European authorities regarding the EU's independence from Washington.

The European Parliamentary Elections will be held in June this year. Undoubtedly, Trump and Bolton, and in general the White House, support the nationalist parties in this crucial and decisive election. The failure of traditional parties, including conservative and social-democratic parties in the European Parliamentary elections, is a terrible gift that the Trump will give to Europeans!

It should not be forgotten that European officials are to blame for the bitter fate that is coming to them soon. They closed their eyes on realities such as the White House's opposition to the existence of the European Union and the euro area, and brought on a deal with Trump! The outcome of this deal will be terrible for EU leaders.US President Donald Trump is one of the main opponents of the existing structure in Europe! He has come to this conclusion that the collapse of United Europe will provide the United States with great economic growth among its allies. The White House, therefore, monitors the simultaneous destruction of the Eurozone and the European Union as essential goals. This is the main reason for Trump's support for nationalist and anti-EU movements in Europe. Recently, Donald Trump has officially urged French President Emmanuel Macron to pull his country out of the EU to benefit from more US-France ties! Also, the US president has asked Theresa May, the British prime minister, to sue the European Union for making barriers in Brexit talks.

rump has gone even further, and warned Theresa May that she should choose between integrating in the European Economic structure and having economic relations with the United States! Together, this economic and commercial perspective. It should not be forgotten that during the 2016 presidential campaigns, nationalist and anti-EU movements were Trump's only supporters in Europe, and other politicians affiliated with the Social Democratic or Conservative movements in Europe (which currently hold the power) wished that the Democrats and Hillary Clinton could win the election.statements and stances show that Trump is working hard to achieve his main goal in Europe, which is the collapse of the European Union.

Trump is currently trying to define and define a "new Europe" during his presidency. This is while the Christian leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macroen, are still trying to prove their commitment to the White House.

So, the president of the United States, on the one hand, is trying to retaliate for the support of the European Union from Hillary Clinton (in the US presidential election of 2016) and, on the other hand, launching the "New Europe" project! This is the worst gift. Which Trump intends to give to helpless and weak people, such as Merkel and Macron. Undoubtedly European officials will once again notice the effects of their game on the White House, which will be too late! Perhaps at this time, there will be no EU and Eurozone ...