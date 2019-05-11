Iran to establish ecomuseum dedicated to nomadic people

TEHRAN – Tourism officials of Iran’s southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province plan to establish an ecomuseum dedicated to the province’s nomadic people and their everyday life.

“Over the past couple of years, the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization has made great strides to promote culture and customs of nomadic tribes of the province,” local official Majid Alipour said, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Having many pristine yet diverse natural setting, Iran has many to offer to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts and culture.

