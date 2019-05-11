Excellent, good air quality for 52 days in Tehran

TEHRAN – According to the Air Quality Control Company, 52 days of clean and healthy air quality have been reported in the capital since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

An air quality index (AQI) is used to communicate to the public how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become.

The index categorizes conditions according to a measure of polluting matters into excellent (0-50), good (51-100), lightly polluted or unhealthy for sensitive groups (101-150), moderately polluted (151-200), heavily polluted (201-300) and severely polluted (301-500).

During the aforementioned period, 23 days of excellent air quality was reported in Tehran, while, the residents experienced good air quality for 29 days.

Last year in the same period only 4 days of clean air days were reported, while 9 days were lightly polluted or unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Tehraners did not breathe a single day of unhealthy air during the aforesaid period since the beginning of the current year.

FB/MQ/MG