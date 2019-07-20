Tehran experiences clean, healthy air for 102 days

TEHRAN – According to the Air Quality Control Company, 102 days of clean and good air quality have been reported in the capital since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

An air quality index (AQI) is used to communicate to the public how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become.

The index categorizes conditions according to a measure of polluting matters into excellent (0-50), good (51-100), lightly polluted or unhealthy for sensitive groups (101-150), moderately polluted (151-200), heavily polluted (201-300) and severely polluted (301-500).

During the aforementioned period, 25 days of excellent air quality was reported in Tehran, and the good air quality stayed in the capital for 77 days.

However, 19 days of unhealthy for sensitive groups haunted Tehran, in addition, air quality reached a level which was unhealthy for all the residents for 1 day.

This is while, last year in the same period only 8 days of clean air days were recorded, and 23 days were lightly polluted or unhealthy for sensitive groups.

But Tehraners did not breathe a single day of unhealthy air during the aforesaid period last year.

