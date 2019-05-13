‘Renovating oil industry’s pipelines, telecommunication equipment necessary’

TEHRAN - The managing director of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has emphasized the need for renovation of the country’s oil pipelines and the industry’s telecommunication equipment, Shana reported.

Alireza Sadeq-Abadi made the remarks during a ceremony held for introducing the new managing director of Iranian Oil Pipelines and Telecommunications Company (IOPTC) on Saturday.

“Due to the vital role of the pipelines in the transmission of energy and considering the fact that most of the country’s pipelines are old, it is necessary to pay significant attention to the renovation and creation of new capacities in this industry”, he noted.

The official emphasized the need to increase the company's productivity in both hardware and software sectors, adding “Fortunately, due to the IOPTC’s great performance during the recent flood crisis in the country, we didn’t face any serious problems in transferring oil and oil products across the country”, he underlined.

Sadeq-Abadi further pointed to increasing the company’s efficiency and operation safety as two major short-term goals of IOPTC.

EF/MA