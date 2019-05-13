IIDO director Mohammad Qomi meets Afghan art elites 

TEHRAN – Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO) director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi met a number of Tehran-based Afghan art and cultural figures on Sunday.

Writer Mohammad-Sarvar Rajai, poet Mohammad-Kazem Kazemi, publisher Mohammad-Ebrahim Shariati and former Afghan cultural attaché in Iran Asadollha Amiri were among the guests who held talks with Qomi in his office.

Qomi said that he has had learned teachers from Afghanistan, while he has also had very talented Afghan students while he was teaching at the Religious School of Hojjatieh.

“I have also taught many seminary students from Europe, America and South-East Asia but the best of them were students from Afghanistan,” he said.

“I also have good memories of cooperation with the Afghan students during my teaching career,” he added.

Photo: IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi (C) meets Tehran-based Afghan cultural figures at his office in Tehran on May 12, 2019. (Mehr/Hamid Vakili)

