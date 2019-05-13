Beijing to host loan exhibit from National Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – The National Museum of China, which flanks the eastern side of Tiananmen Square in Beijing, is to showcase a loan collection of relics from the National Museum of Iran.

A total of 15 historical relics, dating from Achaemenid to Safavid eras, were transferred to the National Museum of China to be showcased in the Exhibition of Asian Civilizations, said Mohammadreza Kargar who presides over Museums and Historical Moveable Properties Office of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, Mehr reported.

The objects includes clay works, Achaemenid inscriptions, Sassanid sculptures and glassworks which represent the [long-lasting] relationship between Iran and China, the official said.

The Asian Civilization Exhibition, held by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism will be opened on Monday 13th of July at the National Art Museum of China. The event will showcase 450 pieces from 20 countries, including China, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and etc.

At the moment, Spain’s Archeological Museum of Alicante, is playing host to “Iran, Cradle of Civilizations”, an enormous loan exhibit from the National Museum of Iran.

“Iran, Cradle of Civilization” was heretofore on show at Drents Museum in Assen, the Netherlands, where it was well received by museumgoers from June to November 2018.

AFM/MQ/MG