Neither negotiation nor surrender, just resistance: Judiciary Chief

TEHRAN - Ebrahim Raeisi, the Judiciary chief, said on Monday that Iran can achieve victory over the U.S. economic and political pressure through resistance, suggesting that Iran will not surrender or hold negotiation with the Trump administration.

“What we are facing today is political, economic and psychological warfare. What will bring victory for the Iranian nation is neither negotiation nor surrender and wrong messages that imply backing down or welcome negotiation,” he said during a meeting with top judicial officials.

He added, “We have learned over the past 40 years that victory can be achieved through resistance and reliance on God.”

Kamal Kharrazi, chief of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s act in quitting the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), “has left no room for trust and negotiation”.

“Trump’s performance in withdrawing from the JCPOA and imposing cruel sanctions against the Iranian people has left no room for trust and negotiation and his invitations to hold talks are just propaganda,” Kharrazi said during a meeting with a number of French think tanks directors.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday that Washington is ready to negotiate with Iranian leaders.

Also, in a press conference at the White House on July 30, 2018, Trump said he would meet with Iran “anytime they want to” and without “preconditions”.

However, hours after Trump’s statements, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNBC to set some conditions.

Back in May, Pompeo had set 12 conditions for talks with Iran, which were dismissed by Tehran.

In remarks on August 13, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there will be no war between Iran and the U.S. and nor will be any negotiation between the two countries.

The Leader noted that negotiation with the current U.S. administration is impossible. “Even if we were to negotiate with the U.S., we would never hold talks with the current U.S. administration.”

