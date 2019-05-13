UN envoy meets Iranian ambassador to Baghdad

TEHRAN – The United Nations’ special representative for Iraq has met with Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi.

During the meeting, Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert described her recent visit to Iran as successful, stressing that the UN seeks Tehran’s continued help to establish peace and security in Iraq, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Sunday.

Plasschaert also congratulated the arrival of the fasting month of Ramadan. She and Masjedi also reviewed developments in Iraq and the larger region.

The Iranian diplomat, for his part, welcomed continued collaboration between Iran and the UN for reinforcing stability in Iraq and hailed Iraq’s role in establishing stability and fighting terrorism.

Earlier, Masjedi and Hennis Plasschaert met in late April where the ambassador reiterated Tehran’s will to contribute to the reconstruction of Iraq.

The ambassador elaborated on Iran’s activities in countering terrorism in the region, in Iraq and Syria in particular.

Masjedi said Iran’s counter-terrorism advisory role in Iraq and Syria have been at the request of the two countries.

Iran is after solidarity and friendship between the regional people and governments, he said, adding Tehran’s efforts have always been in line with ensuring stability in the region.

The Islamic Republic spares no effort to deepen friendly relations with its neighbor, he concluded.

In that meeting, Plasschaert appreciated the important role Iran is playing in the campaign against terrorism in order to establish security and peace in both Iraq and the wider region.

She also hailed the undeniable role that Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) played in defeating terrorism and bringing stability to Iraq.

SP/PA