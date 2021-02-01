Iran ready to help Iraq, Leader’s advisor tells UN envoy

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has voiced Iran’s readiness to provide any assistance to neighboring Iraq.

In a Sunday meeting with the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Velayati said Iran stands ready to provide any kind of assistance to Iraq while stressing that the next parliamentary election in Iraq would be “very determining.”

Underlining the need to prevent foreign interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, Velayati said, “The great people and government of Iraq has a direct role in determining their destiny because the people of this country have a deep and profound culture. And our relations with Iraq are very massive, deep and brotherly.”

Pointing to the importance of the incoming parliamentary election in Iraq, Velayati said, “This election will be very determining for Iraq and the Iraqi people and government will have a very bright future. The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any kind of assistance and cooperation to the friendly and brotherly state of Iraq. We stand beside the people and government of Iraq just as we did in the past.”

The veteran politician pointed out that Iran had played a very important role in the fight against Daesh, adding that the top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in an American drone strike earlier last year, and his comrade Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization (PMF), were martyred in the cause of the fight against Daesh.

He called the U.S. move to assassinate the two commanders “the biggest mistake on part of America.”

Velayati expressed optimism about the outcome of Iraq’s election, saying this election will be good.

“Undoubtedly, Iraq’s election will be good. The people of Iraq can overcome problems using their valuable capacities and the role of the religious authority [of Najaf]. We are very optimistic about the future of Iraq and Iran-Iraq relations will be expanded even more than before,” he stated.

Hennis-Plasschaert, for her part, underlined the unity and integration of Iraq as well as the need to hold a free election in the country.

“The situation in Iraq is better than in the past, and it has good economic, cultural and historical potential among the countries in the region, and all these capacities must be used,” the UN's special envoy to Iraq said.

Referring to the role of the Iraqi people and their authority, she stressed the need to build unity, solidarity and hold free and good elections in Iraq.

Velayati and Hennis-Plasschaert also discussed regional issues.

SM/PA