PMF chief meets Iranian deputy defense minister

TEHRAN — Faleh Al-Fayyad, head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), met with Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Hojatollah Ghoreishi in the PMF’s office in Baghdad on Wednesday.

The two sides talked about military issues, focusing on bilateral cooperation and counter-terrorism.

The meeting seems to be a continuation of consultations between the neighboring countries.

On April 12, Iraqi National Security Advisor Ghasem Mohammad Al-Araji met with his Iranian counterpart Admiral Ali Shamkhani to discuss causes of instability in the region.

SA/PA