Seawater greenhouse using renewable energy to be established

TEHRAN – The technology development council of water, drought, erosion and environment at science and technology vice presidency plans to establish a seawater greenhouse using renewable energy in southern Iran, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Bushehr province and Makran coastline in Sistan-Baluchestan province are the pilot sites for establishment of seawater greenhouse, Jahangir Porhemmat, an official with the council, said.

The seawater, air and solar energy provides the cool air for inside of the greenhouses, he explained.

A seawater greenhouse is a greenhouse structure that enables the growth of crops in arid regions, using seawater and solar energy. The technique involves pumping seawater (or allowing it to gravitate if below sea level) to an arid location and then subjecting it to two processes: first, it is used to humidify and cool the air, and second, it is evaporated by solar heating and distilled to produce fresh water.

Finally, the remaining humidified air is expelled from the greenhouse and used to improve growing conditions for outdoor plants.

SB/MQ/MG