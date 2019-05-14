Iran’s minerals, mining industries export up 43% in a month on year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s minerals and mining industries exports has risen 43 percent during the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 21-April 20, 2019) from the figure of the same month in the past year, Mohammadreza Modoudi, the acting head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), told Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $4.87 billion during Farvardin.

As reported, the worth of non-oil trade during the first month of this Iranian calendar year fell 13.5 percent compared to that of the same month of the past year.

Although, the country recorded a non-oil trade surplus of $213 million in Farvardin of this year.

Iran exported 8.52 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $2.54 billion during the first month, registering a 7.66-percent increase in weight, but an 18.25-percent decline in value compared to the first month of the previous year.

Monthly non-oil imports amounted to 2.08 million tons worth $2.33 billion, up 7.75 percent in weight, but down 7.65 percent in value year on year.

As previously announced by IRICA, the value of Iran’s non-oil exports stood at $44.3 billion in the previous year while $42.6 billion worth of commodities were shipped into the country.

Iranian mining sector witnessed some prominent growth both in production and export during the past Iranian calendar year.

According to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the value of Iran’s minerals and mining industries’ exports stood at $9.226 billion in the past year.

IMIDRO data indicate that the steel products account for the lion’s share of the exports from this sector in the past year, with the value of $4.1 billion.

MA/MA