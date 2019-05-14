Iran, China back Afghan peace efforts under Kabul direction 

TEHRAN – The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Deng Xijun, and his entourage held talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi in Tehran on Monday, expressing support for efforts to bring lasting peace to the country under the leadership and supervision of the central government.

Araqchi emphasized the role of regional countries in helping the Afghan government achieve a lasting peace agreement, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

The two sides looked into the latest political and security situation in Afghanistan as well as the ongoing peace efforts in the country.

Considering the mutual interests and concerns of Iran and China in regard to Afghanistan, the two sides stressed the need to develop cooperation in this regard.

The meeting between Araqchi and Xijun was held within the framework of regular consultations between the two states on the issue of Afghanistan.

Iran has been hosting about 3 million Afghan refugees since the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979.

With the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan in late 1980s under the leadership of Mikhail Gorbachev, there was a hope that peace will prevail in the country. However, war started between rival factions and it is continuing until today.

Even the U.S. attack on Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks and the overthrow of the Taliban regime failed to bring calm to the country.

After 18 years of unsuccessful war with the Taliban, Washington has started talks with the Taliban, sidelining the central government.



Analysts say the United States’ talks with the Taliban is for a face-saving exit from Afghanistan.

SP/PA