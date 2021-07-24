U.S. seeking to establish dual government in Afghanistan: Azeri expert

TEHRAN - Head of the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights says that the U.S. prefers a dual government in Afghanistan.

“The United States, which has been waging civil wars in Iraq and Syria for years, wants to continue the conflict in Afghanistan as well,” Ahmad Shahidov tells the Tehran Times.

“They want to recognize the growing Taliban as an official party and establish a dual government in Afghanistan,” Shahidov remarks.

The U.S. made serious blunders after 9/11 in both Iraq and Afghanistan and now is quitting West Asia to focus on how to contain China’s rise.

The United States invaded Afghanistan to topple the Taliban regime for hosting al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden who was considered the architect behind the September 11 attacks. Hamid Karzai, the former Afghan president, has repeatedly said his efforts to convince the U.S. to hold talks with the Taliban went unheeded.

Officials in Washington were saying that the Taliban is a terrorist group and they would not negotiate with terrorists. However, after two decades the U.S. started talks with the Taliban to find an exit route from the country.

The Taliban have emerged stronger since the U.S. invaded the Central Asia country.

The effort to leave Afghanistan started during the Trump administration. After 20 years, the U.S. realized that it cannot win the war against the Taliban.

The U.S. plans to complete its full withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11.

The U.S. and its NATO allies have so far withdrawn 90 percent of their troops from the country. Since the U.S. and its allies have started leaving Afghanistan, the Taliban have captured large parts of Afghanistan. It claims that it now controls 85 percent of the country, something which is difficult to verify.

Shahidov says there is a hidden agenda behind the U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

“Official Washington is pursuing a ‘divide and rule’ policy and is trying to retain power at its own expense. I think that the ugly interests of the United States are behind the Taliban's entry into the political arena,” the Azeri expert notes.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What are the main reasons for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?

A: U.S. troops have been stationed in Afghanistan for years in the name of "peace". In fact, Washington wanted to break the will of the Afghan people and secure U.S. interests in the region. The United States eventually realized that it was impossible to subdue the Afghan people. In this regard, the U.S. eventually withdrew its troops. Because keeping an army in Afghanistan is an additional expense and a headache for official Washington.

Afghanistan is a country where no foreign country can keep an army for a long time. In particular, the Christian state's military presence in Afghanistan is a hopeless step. In this regard, the U.S. move was expected.

Q: After 20 years of occupation under the pretext of fighting terrorism, now Americans talk about the necessity of negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. What is the implication of such a shift in strategy?

A: America cannot accept the existence of peace and stability in any Muslim country. The United States, which has been waging civil wars in Iraq and Syria for years, wants to continue the conflict in Afghanistan as well. In this regard, they want to recognize the growing Taliban as an official party and establish a dual government in Afghanistan. Official Washington is pursuing a ‘divide and rule’ policy and is trying to retain power at its own expense. I think that the ugly interests of the United States are behind the Taliban's entry into the political arena.

Q: What have been the main consequences of U.S. presence in West Asia over the two past decades? Democracy or chaos?

A: Democracy is an excuse in U.S. foreign policy, and the main goal is chaos. Recent decades have shown that Washington is not bringing democracy to any Muslim country, but is trying to create a governed government by creating chaos and civil strife in the name of democracy. An example is Egypt. The main issue is to break the resolve of Muslim countries to fight against the Western world, to engage Muslims in internal intrigues and to plunder the natural resources of Muslim countries.

In the Middle East (West Asia), it is in the interests of the United States to ensure Israel's security and expansion. In this regard, the main goal here is to bring the Muslim countries around Israel in line with Zionist interests.

Q: How do people in the region feel about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan? What is its implication for U.S. regional allies?

A: I do not consider the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan accidental. Americans just never leave. Some black plans have been developed for the near future, the consequences of which we will soon see. The United States has been developing a mechanism to support terrorism in Muslim countries for years. In this regard, I think that the withdrawal from Afghanistan will lead to disturbing events in the region. The countries of the region have already begun to take urgent security measures. There is also the Russian factor. The United States is trying to turn the Taliban against Russia. Terrorist attacks are expected in Muslim countries, Russia's allies. Active military operations are likely to spread to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and other countries in the region. Various terrorist acts are also expected to take place in Russia also.

The United States will try to weaken these countries through the Taliban. On the other hand, the idea that there is chaos in the absence of the American army is formed.

Q: How can Afghanistan's neighbors and other regional players including Azerbaijan help the country to restore peace and security?

A: Only Muslim countries can ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan. In this regard, it is useful to use the experience of Turkey and Iran. Pakistan can also contribute to this issue. Azerbaijan also has something to do.

First of all, it would be right to form a peacekeeping contingent in Afghanistan from the armies of Muslim countries. Interference in Afghanistan from outside, the entry of terrorist groups into Afghanistan and the fact that these groups receive aid from the Western world must be prevented. Afghanistan is a Muslim country and the Afghan people must live their own traditions. Radical and extremist views from the outside are unacceptable. The Islamic Republic of Iran can be considered a successful model for Afghanistan.

I think that Iran should take the initiative in this matter and appeal to Muslim countries to take joint steps to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.



