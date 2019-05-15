High-tech flow cytometer starts operation

TEHRAN- The most advanced Flow Cytometer, used for studies on vaccine and biological agents, was installed in Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, said the director of institute’s Central Lab and Biotechnology Research.

Flow cytometry is a technique used to detect and measure physical and chemical characteristics of a population of cells or particles.

According to Seyyed Reza Bani-Hashemi, the device is majorly used for analyzing immune and cellular responses to vaccines and biologic agents with high precision, Tasnim news reported on Monday.

The device can be used for both microbiological and cellular studies for determining cell characteristics and function and immunological cell markers, said Bani-Hashemi.

The error rate of this device is next to zero. It is capable of detecting 12 color cytometers, whereas the typical flow cytometers can detect around three or four color cytometers, he added.

Flow cytometry is a particularly powerful method because it allows a researcher to rapidly, accurately, and simply collect data related to many parameters from a heterogeneous fluid mixture containing live cells, he said.

According to Bani-Hashemi, this is the most advanced type of flow cytometer; the production of this model of flow cytometers first started in 2017 and there are currently only a few of them across the world.

SJ/MG