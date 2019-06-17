Iran produces One for All cardiac retractor

TEHRAN- Iranian researchers in a knowledge-based company produced Cardiac retractors that are used in open-heart surgery, announced the company’s managing director.

A retractor is a surgical instrument used to separate the edges of a surgical incision or wound or to hold back underlying organs and tissues so that body parts under the incision may be accessed.

After one year of work, the researchers in Niakan Ronagh Pars Company finally produced this device and it has now entered the domestic market, Majid Hashemi told IRNA on Sunday.

This is an advanced and all-in-one sternal retractor that is appropriate for all open heart procedures, said Hashemi.

The model incorporates a number of innovative features which allows for reduced patient trauma, he added.

According to Hashemi, the device can also be used for coronary arteries transplants. With adding a new piece to this retractor, the surgeon can better see the back of the heart and have easier access to the coronary arteries.

SJ/MQ/MG