Iranian museums to offer free admission on May 18

TEHRAN – On May 18, which marks the International Museum Day, entry will be free to museums and historical sites affiliated with the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

“The scheme involves museums and historical sites which are affiliated with the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization in order to mark the International Museum Day and persuade people to visit museums,” Mehr quoted Mohammadreza Kargar, the director of CHHTO museums and historical properties, as saying on Tuesday.

Earlier in April, the official announced that over 8.5 million paid visit to CHHTO-affiliated museums and historical sites across Iran during the New Year (Noruz) holidays, which ended on April 2.

According to Kargar, some three million historical objects are being kept in the CHHTO-affiliated museums.

There are 600 museums across Iran, some half of which are running by private collectors or other institutions.

