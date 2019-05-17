Yemen drone capabilities turn the tide in the war

TEHRAN - Yemeni sources reported of extensive military operations against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

An unnamed Yemeni military source announced that seven drones attacked some Saudi fundamental installations. According to the Yemeni official, “this large military operation is in response to the continued aggression and blockade of our people [by Saudi Arabia].”

Yemeni military spokesman Yahya Saree said seven drones carried out the strikes on the Saudi oil installations in towns of Dawadmi and Afif. The affected east-west pipeline carried oil from the eastern oil-rich Ras Tanura oil terminal to Red Sea port city of Yanbu in the west.

In a statement carried on state-run Saudi Press Agency, Energy Minister Khalid al Falih confirmed the attack. he said at 6-6:30 a.m. local time [on May 14, 2019], drones attacked a petroleum pumping station supplying a pipeline running from its oil-rich Eastern Province to the Yanbu Port on the Red Sea. A fire broke out and firefighters later brought it under control.

Such an extensive operation against Saudi fundamental facilities in the city of Yanbu reveals the drone capabilities of Yemeni nation and army, in addition to their powerful missile work. Tuesday drone operation showed Yemen’s drone capabilities to Saudis.

Of course, Yemen drone work is not a new development. Two years ago, Yemeni officials displayed their homemade drones in an exhibition where the variety of drones were introduced to the visitors. In fact, Yemen started producing drones just 700 days after Saudi Arabia’s coalition started its brutal attack against the country’s defenseless citizens.

Ansar Allah drone capability was beyond expectations. In a recent report, Wall Street Journal said that according to the people familiar with the matter, “they have launched armed drone attacks with far more precision and reach than the U.S. and its allies have publicly acknowledged.”

The American newspaper further refers to the Yemen drone attack on Aramco oil stations in Saudi Arabia as well as the Abu Dhabi airport attack and concludes: “The Houthis, who have been derided by enemies as backward and tribal, have now launched what Saudi officials estimate to be more than 140 attempted drone flights.”

Anyway, it seems that Yemen drone capabilities in addition to their missile work is now changing the power balance in Yemen war in favor of the resistance movement.

Yemen highly-developed, powerful drone and missile technology now send a message to Saudis and its allies that if they continue their invasion to Yemen, they will face much graver consequences.

Undoubtedly, Yemen drone attacks on vital installments at the very heart of Saudi Arabia can be a way to prevent further intrusions, especially because Saudis are unlikely to have any intention to end this war, on their own.