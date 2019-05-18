‘Energy Ministry to support private renewable power plants for electricity exports’

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said the country’s renewable power plants operated by the private sector will be provided with necessary facilities to export electricity to the neighboring countries, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

According to the minister, the legal basis for electricity exports is provided based on the Article 49 of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021), and thereafter it is possible for the private investors of the renewable energy plants to sign export contracts with the neighboring countries.

“In this regard, the ministry of energy also provides the necessary facilities and provides them with a grid to facilitate the exports,” Ardakanian said.

The official noted that “In return, the energy ministry will receive a payment as transmission fee which will provide more employment opportunities, especially in the country's vast plains.”

According to the Article 49 of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan, “As from the first year of implementation of the plan, the government is required to take necessary measures to create a regional power hub so that the country's electricity grid will be connected to the neighboring countries from the north, south, east and west."

In February 2019, Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, the head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA) announced that Iran plans to diversify its energy exports in the current Iranian calendar year by adding electricity generated from renewable sources to the export backset.

Currently there are 700 megawatts (MW) capacity of renewable power plants installed across the Iran.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

