Iraqi group: Military threats against Iran shows Washington’s ‘new idiocy’

TEHRAN – The United States’ military threats and intensive pressure campaign against Iran shows Washington’s “new idiocy” in the region, says Jassim Al-Jazairi, a member of the political office of the Iraqi al-Kataeb movement.

“The recent pressures and moves of the U.S. against Iran shows their confusion and new idiocy,” Jassim, whose movement is affiliated to Hashd al-Shabi, said in an interview with IRNA on Saturday.

He said, “They have not learnt from their past experiences and history, and think that the Islamic Republic is a low-hanging fruit.”

The U.S. military adventures in Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003 have proven a fiasco.

The United States, which invaded Afghanistan to defeat Taliban, is now begging for dialogue with the militant group to find a face-saving exit from the country.

Also, military invasion of Iraq under the pretext that Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction, led to hundreds of thousands of deaths coupled and the spread of terrorism in the region.

Al-Jazairi said the U.S. cannot do anything against “united Iranian nation” and that most regional countries back Iran.

“If there is a war, Iran will definitely emerge victorious,” he predicted.

He added the Americans are unaware of this bitter fact that the region can no longer tolerate new crises.

Various Iraqi groups as well as religious and political figures have expressed support for Iran in the face of the Trump administration’s economic war and its threat of military force against the country.

Despite the fact that Iran supported Iraqis against Daesh, Washington is pressing the officials in Baghdad to cut economic ties with Tehran.