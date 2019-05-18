Troupe to give reading of Ibsen’s “Catiline” at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – A group of actors will perform a reading of Norwegian writer Henrik Ibsen’s first play “Catiline” or “Catilina” at Tehran’s City Theater Complex today.

The reading performance, which is scheduled to be staged at the Mashahir Hall of the complex at 6:30 pm, will be directed by Yasaman Talebi who is also the translator of the play.

Iraj Tadayyon, Mehdi Zarreh, Mahshid Zebardast, Mohaddeseh Seifi, Maryam Saburi, Hassan Asgari, Mohammad Moradifar and Hossein Mirhashemi are the members of the cast.

Admission is free for all.

The main character in this historical drama, which is in blank verse, is the noble Roman Lucius Catilina, based on the historical figure of Catiline. He is torn between two women, his wife Aurelia and the vestal virgin Furia.



Photo: Front cover of Norwegian writer Henrik Ibsen’s first play “Catiline”.

MMS/YAW

