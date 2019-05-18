AFC provides financial aid to Iran’s flood victims

TEHRAN – Asian Football Confederation (AFC) donated $100,000 to the Iranian football federation for reconstruction of stadiums in the flood-stricken provinces.

Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), has announced that AFC has donated $100,000 cash to help the victims of the floods.

The floods caused by unprecedented flash rains in various parts of Iran in March and early April claimed the lives of scores of people and inflicted huge damages on infrastructures, including bridges and roads.

Two million people were affected by the floods and hundreds of thousand people are living in tents.