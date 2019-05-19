Ex-CIA chief Brennan and top nuclear deal negotiator Sherman to brief Dems on Iran: AP 

TEHRAN - Former CIA director John Brennan and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, Wendy Sherman, will brief Democrats on the situation in Iran amid the Trump administration’s heightened tension with Tehran.

The report cited anonymous sources as saying that the private caucus meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Both Brennan and Sherman are outspoken critics of President Donald Trump. Sherman is also a supporter of the JCPOA and has recently censured U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton for his warmongering attitude toward Iran.

Democrats’ meeting with Brennan and Sherman offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration's closed-door briefing for lawmakers, also planned for Tuesday, which Democratic lawmakers are likely to attend, according to the report.

Writing an article in the New York Times on May 15, Sherman said, “The best way to avoid (a) war is to talk with Iran, which President Trump has said he wants to do. Prisoner-swap negotiations, to bring home Americans imprisoned or missing in Iran, could create an important channel of communication, and the leadership in Tehran is open to this. But a leader-to-leader meeting can happen only if the United States rejoins the nuclear deal — and at this point that unfortunately seems unlikely.”

There has been a clear lack of consensus between Trump and his hawkish top aides over Iran-related issues. Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif recently said in a tweet that the U.S. is currently confused over its strategy toward Iran, "with the B-Team doing one thing and Trump saying another thing."

The hawkish “B-team” is comprised of U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Zarif had previously said that he did not believe Trump wants war with Iran, “but he could be lured into a conflict” by the B-team.

