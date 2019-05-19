Aref will run for Majlis presiding board elections: lawmaker

TEHRAN – A member of the pro-reform Hope faction’s presiding board in parliament has announced that Mohammad Reza Aref, chairman of the faction, will run for the Majlis presiding board elections.

Mostafa Kavakebian said according to the discussions at meetings of the Hope faction, Aref will definitely run in the elections, Fars reported.

Kavakebian also said it was decided in the meetings that if Aref declines to run in the elections, he will run instead and other members of the faction will support him.

Aref was a candidate in the 2013 presidential election but withdrew his candidacy upon a request by Mohammad Khatami, who was president from 1997-2005.

On November 4, 2014, he announced he would run for parliament in the 2016 election from Tehran.

He was elected to the parliament with 1,608,926 votes which was the highest in the election.

All the 30 candidates in the Hope list, led by Aref, found a seat in parliament in Tehran.



