Air Force commander: Iran ready to counter misadventures

TEHRAN – Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) says Iran is ready to counter any misadventures by enemies.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh also called on armed forces to have faith in their path in order to defeat the enemy as has been promised by Allah in the Quran, Mehr reported.

Nasirzadeh made the remarks while visiting the Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Isfahan air bases.

The IRIAF is active in “defending the people and national security and always enjoys mental and martial readiness,” he added.

MH/PA