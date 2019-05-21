Photos to bring Iran’s recent flood into spotlight at Cannes 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of photos of Iran’s recent flood under the title “Everywhere for Everyone” will open at the Cannes Film Market tomorrow.

A collection of photos depicting people and the Iranian Red Crescent in the flood-stricken regions helping victims of the devastation that occurred in the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan will be showcased at the pavilion of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation for the last two days of the market, a public relations team for the exhibit announced in a press release published on Tuesday.



The exhibit also intends to show how U.S. sanctions have prevented the Iranian Red Crescent from obtaining any foreign financial aid to assist victims of flooding.

The collection will later go on view at the Iranian Cultural Center in Paris during a weeklong exhibition, which will open on May 24.

The photos are taken by 28 photographers, including Ahmad Balbasi, Reza Ahmadvand, Amir-Ali Razzaqi, Mohsen Rezai, Fereshteh Eslahi and Hassan Ghaffari.

The photos have been selected by Babak Borzuyeh and Heidar Rezai. Borzuyeh is due to hold a one-day workshop on the opening day.

The project has been launched by the Farabi Cinema Foundation and Iranian Cultural Center in Paris in collaboration with the Iranian Red Crescent.

Photo: A poster for “Everywhere for Everyone”.

RM/MMS/YAW