Iran, Iraq discuss plan to make film on Daesh

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural attaché in Iraq Gholamreza Abazari and Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Abdulameer al-Hamdani met in Baghdad on Tuesday to discuss a plan to make a movie on Daesh, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Wednesday.

“Numerous films from Iran including ‘Muhammad, the Messenger of God’ and ‘Damascus Time’ have previously been screened in Iraq,” Abazari said at the meeting.

Plans to make films on the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al- Shaabi have previously been discussed in meetings between Iranian and Iraqi cultural officials.

Dutch-Iraqi film director Mohamed Al-Daradji has reportedly announced his readiness to collaborate in one of the projects.

Ways to screen Iranian films in Iraq and plans to hold joint musical performances and collaborate on cultural heritage were also discussed during the meeting between Abazari and Al-Hamdani.

Photo: Iranian cultural attaché Gholamreza Abazari (L) and Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Abdulameer al-Hamdani hold a meeting in Baghdad on May 21, 2019. (IRNA)

