Tehran rebuffs Ottawa’s anti-Iran remarks

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed recent allegations by Canada against Iran and its regional influence.

The Canadian government’s “illegal and unconventional” measures against Iran have ruined the good relationship that the two countries enjoyed in the past, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Canada's Department of Global Affairs released a statement saying its representatives “continue to work closely with our allies and partners to hold Iran to account” for what it called Tehran’s role in regional tension.

Mousavi said such “surprising” allegations levelled against Iran by the Canadian Department of Global Affairs have been stimulated by the North American country’s election campaigns.

The accusations show that the Canadian government is deliberately ignoring the realities, he stated, underlining that the government of Canada has taken illegal and unconventional measures against Iran and must be held responsible for these actions.

“Unfortunately, these unlawful and unilateral measures have destroyed the good interactions the two countries had in the past,” he concluded.

SP/PA

