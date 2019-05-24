Iran makes debut at renowned Révélations

TEHRAN – Ten top Iranian handcrafters are showing skills at the Révélations – Fine Craft and Creation Fair, which is underway at the Grand Palais in Paris.

On Thursday, Tehran Ambassador to Paris Bahram Qassemi along with tens of French and international envoys attended the opening ceremony of the event, CHTN reported.

“This is the first time that Iranian artisans are taking part in the important and global fair of Fine Craft [and Creation Fair] and this [participation] is of high importance because of the current state of the country, which is in under unjust sanctions [imposed by the United States],” said Pouya Mahmoudian, a deputy for the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Traditional ceramics, potteries, metalwork, and enameled works were among Iranian offerings for the 4th edition of the biennial that runs until May 26, the official said.

Overall, 450 creators and artists from 33 countries are present at the event, according to its organizers.

Dozens of Iranian handicrafts have gained the UNESCO Seal of Excellence during the past couple of years.

Initiated by Ateliers d'Art de France since 2013, Révélations reunite general public, amateurs and collectors, architects, decorators, gallery owners, purchasing offices, and artistic directors.

In 2017, 40,268 visitors were welcomed at the Grand Palais that is a large historic site, exhibition hall and museum complex located at the Champs-Élysées.

AFM/MQ/MG