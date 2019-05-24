Iran’s deterrence prevents war, commander says

TEHRAN – Underling Iran’s high deterrence power, Iran’s navy commander said on Thursday that enemies do not dare to launch a war against Iran.

Addressing a meeting in the northern city of Anzali, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said, “If we look at the today’s complicated security atmosphere, we observe that the enemy has lined up all its instruments near the Islamic Republic’s borders, but the Leader firmly says that there will be no war.”

Such a statement, the admiral said, shows that the Leader is fully aware of Iran’s deterrence power.

“This shows the Leader’s upper hand in information and awareness about the Islamic Republic’s deterrence power against enemies.”

He also said the U.S. military buildup in Northern Indian Ocean is only meant to play an act of horror and intimidation, but to no avail.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a gathering of senior officials earlier this month that he saw no possibility of war between Tehran and Washington, noting that the U.S. military buildup in the region is only aimed at frightening Iran to yield to the White House demands, but Iran stands strong.

The Leader said Washington knows that engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Ayatollah Khamenei further explained that the confrontation between the two sides is “a clash of wills,” asserting that Iran would be the ultimate victor of this battle.

In an article in the Washington Post on Tuesday, Max Boot, a historian and columnist, said if the United States wages a war against Iran, it “will be the mother of all quagmires”.

Boot, who is now Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, added that a conflict with Iran would make the Iraq war “like a ‘cakewalk’ by comparison”.



