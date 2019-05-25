Iranian adventurer starts traveling round the globe on camelback

TEHRAN – Iranian traveler and athlete Mohammad Amiri-Roudan has commenced traveling round the globe on camelback.

The camel trekking started on May 23 from a lagoon in Sirik county in southern Hormozgan province with the aim of introducing the cultural heritage and tourism attractions of Hormozgan to Iran and to the world, CHTN quoted a local tourism official as saying on Saturday.

The journey is estimated to take two-and-a-half years.

Amiri-Roudan, who is a native of Hormozgan, is scheduled to visit various Iranian provinces before he enters Azerbaijan.

On his itinerary are 47 countries. He will pass through Asia, Europe, Africa, the Oceania and the U.S. and will eventually enter homeland from Turkmenistan.

The athlete enjoys 20 years of tourism experience. He has swum in various regions from zero to two thousand meters of altitude.

Hormozgan is strategically positioned overlooking the Strait of Hormuz and it is an entrance to the Persian Gulf. The area has been a center for trading since around 2000 BC, resulting in a jumble of ethnicities and cultures, including African, Arab, Indian and Persian.

