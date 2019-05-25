General Rashid warns enemies not to ‘miscalculate’ the will of Iranians

TEHRAN - Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam ol-Anbia Central Headquarters, said on Saturday that the enemies should not “miscalculate” the will of the Iranians.

In an open session of the parliament, Major General said, “In line with defending the people’s interests, we are prepared for any situation.”

He noted that there are two elements for power and Iran possesses both.

“One is capability of the armed forces and another is regional power,” he stated.

Rashid said on Wednesday that Iran’s high deterrence power has made the U.S. and its allies avoid a military conflict against the country.

“If the criminal America and its Western and regional allies today do not dare to conduct a direct military confrontation against our country, it is due to the willingness of the people and the youth to resist and make sacrifices,” he said.

He said on May 1 that war against Iran would hurt the entire region.

“We do not welcome war in the region…, but we are men of war and will stand against any aggression and will defeat the enemy with God’s grace,” he asserted.

Tension has been rising between Iran and the U.S. since the Pentagon sent the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf and made military threats against Iran.

The USS Arlington transports marines, amphibious vehicles, and rotary aircraft, as well as the Patriot missiles, are planned to join the carrier strike group.

Also, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would send about 1,500 troops to the Middle East.

In an interview with CNN aired on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the U.S. is playing a “very very dangerous game” by increasing its military presence in the region.

Hassan Danaeefar, the former Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, told IRNA in an interview published on Wednesday that a war between Iran and the U.S. is unlikely. However, he said, it is essential to monitor the enemies’ behavior.

“The U.S. knows that Iran can defend itself if a war is waged. So, it is unlikely that they seek a war,” he argued.

He added that war serves no one’s interests.

NA/PA