American rulers have created problems for entire world: Larijani

TEHRAN – Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says the American rulers have created problems, not just for Iran, but for the entire world.

Addressing a meeting with Iranian entrepreneurs in Ablborz Province on Wednesday, Larijani said the U.S. has created problems for Europeans, Chinese and Latin American countries.

He also lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump, saying among the world leaders, rarely can one find an “outlandish creature” like Trump.

The Majlis speaker said Trump’s racist tweet targeting four minority congresswomen were the embodiment of his “pathological behavior”.

“He has created troubles for Iran with such behavior, and of course, some regional countries have also provoked him and gave him money,” he added.

Larijani also spoke at a joint parliament-administration meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, during which he highlighted efforts made to reduce economic pressures against the Islamic Republic.

“Necessary arrangements have been made to counter the economic war waged against the Islamic Republic,” he said, pointing to U.S. sanctions.

“The country’s current situation is completely different from previous years and Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), considering the situation, has ordered the formation of the economic council of the heads of three branches of the government,” Tasnim quoted Larijani as saying.

“In the current situation, the fundamental issue is to provide working capital for factories and industries in order to strengthen the industrial sector,” he stated.

“Today, the country is in a state of economic war, however, necessary measures have been taken in this regard at the macro-management level,” Larijani added.

The parliament speaker also emphasized that efforts should be made to counter the economic war at lower levels.

The remarks come against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the U.S., a year after the latter walked away from the international nuclear deal and imposed harsh sanctions against Tehran.

Recently, the U.S. has taken a quasi-warlike posture against Iran and stepped up its provocative military moves in the Middle East, among them the June 20 incursion of an American spy drone into the Iranian borders.

The U.S. says it is deploying an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East in a “clear and unmistakable” message to Iran.

In May, Washington dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force, and an amphibious assault ship to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged Iranian threat.

The military deployment sparked global concerns that the U.S. may be planning to wage war on Iran.

