Rezaee says Iran will surely overcome U.S. economic blockade

TEHRAN – Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of the Expediency Council, has voiced certainty that Iran will finally defeat the economic blockade imposed by the United States.

“There are great potentialities in Iran that will be activated by this economic blockade and we will proudly pass through the current situation,” Rezaee said, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Pointing to U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran measures, he said the Iranian nation’s response to such moves is “resistance”.

Rezaee also said the White House is hesitant about implementing its plans against Iran because of the “serious problems” that will emerge.

“The nature of the U.S. is lies and deceptions,” the former IRGC chief said, adding, “They may try to cover their intentions by humanitarian coating but America’s nature is based on lie and trickery.”

Rezaee, who contested presidential post in the 2009 elections, further said Trump has realized that his policies toward Iran are wrong and that he will regret his decisions in the future.

Tension has been rising between Iran and the U.S. since the Trump administration ended sanctions waivers for the remaining importers of the Iranian oil and the Pentagon sent the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf and made military threats against Iran.

MH/PA