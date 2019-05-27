Iran blind football team to play Spain

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s blind football team will play two friendly matches with Spain.

The European team will travel to Iran in August to hold a joint training camp with Iran and meet the 2016 Paralympic Games silver medalist two times.

Team Melli are preparing for the 2019 IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships which will be held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10 in Pattaya, Thailand.

Spain will host International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Blind Football World Championships in Madrid in June, where Iran will participate as one of Asian representatives along with China, Thailand and South Korea.

As well as the title on offer, the 16 participant teams will also fight for qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Iranian blind football national team were formed in 2004 and stand out as one of the strongest nations on the world stage.