Iraqi PM to visit Tehran, Washington soon

TEHRAN – Iraq’s Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, announced on Tuesday that he will be visiting Tehran and Washington in the near future.

Citing regional developments and rising rifts between Iran and the U.S., the Iraqi leader welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest statements that he does not seek war with Iran.

The prime minister also said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s recent trip to Iraq also had a clear message.

He said his country will make attempts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran in order to reduce repercussions of U.S. sanctions against Iran on Iraq.

Abdul Mahdi raised concern over the United States’ sanctions against Iran, warning that continued pressure will affect all.

SP/PA